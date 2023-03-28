Srikakulam: TDP alleges violations by Speaker Thammineni Seetharam

Srikakulam: TDP leaders accused Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram of violating constitutional norms and guidelines. Ina press conference here on Monday TDP district president K Ravi Kumar, vice-president PMJ Babu, Srikakulam city unit president M Venkatesh lamented that by holding constitutional post Speaker must stay away from political issues but Sitaram attending YSRCP party and public meetings.

They also alleged that the Speaker fabricated documents regarding his education qualifications like Degree and Law without attending college and attempting examinations. They announced that they will lodge complaints with the higher constitutional dignitaries, President of India, Chief Justice of India, Governors of both Telugu states and also to AP Chief Minister on the violation of constitutional guidelines by Speaker Sitaram.

The TDP leaders also demanded Sitaram to resign from his Speaker post voluntarily to prove his honesty, to protect constitutional values and morals in politics.

TDP senior leaders,Sinthu Sudhakar, SV Ramana Madiga and GKoteswara Rao also spoke.