Srikakulam: TDP leader launches novel campaign on coronavirus

Srikakulam: In the wake of corona scare, every leader including officers, doctors and experts saying that prevention is the only way and for it awareness among people is required. To realise it, a TDP leader, former journalist and founder of an NGO, Praja Chaitanya Vedika, Kalisetti Appala Naidu launched a novel campaign on corona.

He prepared pamphlets in vernacular language on coronavirus and its preventive measures to create awareness among rural people. He is circulating these pamphlets in rural areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. Previously, he launched campaign on corona through public address system by engaging auto-rickshaws. Now distributing pamphlets in villages how to prevent corona scare and what kind of measures need to follow by people.

He also set up an information centre on corona at Ranastalam mandal centre to clear doubts among people on it. "I feared about spread of corona due to lack of awareness among people and decided to educate them on the virus for its prevention as part of my social responsibility," Kalisetti Appala Naidu told to The Hans India.