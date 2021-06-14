Srikakulam: Trader felicitated for services during lockdown

Srikakulam: Principal district judge (PDJ) G Rama Krishna and other judicial officers lauded an upcoming trader S Srinivasa Rao for his services to needy during the second wave of Covid.

Srinivasa distributed essentials to poor advocates, clerks and outsourcing staff of the court through the PDJ and other judicial officers at district bar association hall on Monday.

A total of 250 kits with essential commodities were distributed to the needy. Speaking on the occasion PDJ G Rama Krishna appreciated services of S Srinivasa Rao.

He said that Srinivasa has been providing food parcels and essentials to the poor and needy from the last 33 days. PDJ G Rama Krishna, second additional district judge M Venkateswara Rao along with other judicial officers felicitated Srinivasa Rao. Advocates, court staff and clerks were present.