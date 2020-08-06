Srikakulam: Woman consumes sanitiser after argument with police

Srikakulam: A woman consumed sanitiser after an argument with police was reported in Kotabommali police station on Thursday.



According to Kotabommali police, on Thursday, a woman belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Punugoti Kalpana of Boddapadu village in Kotabommali mandal, lodged complaint with the police against Pooti Chiranjivi and his mother, Pooti Yerramma stating that both of them insulted and abused her in the name of caste.

After receiving the complaint, Kotabommali sub-inspector L Laxmana Rao registered a case against the accused. On learning about it, Pooti Yerramma reached to the police station and lodged a counter-complaint with the police against Punugoti Kalpana. But the SI refused to receive the same. During this melee, both the woman Yerramma and her son Chiranjivi entered wordy dual with the police and warned the police with dire consequences. Immediately the woman Yerramma consumed sanitiser available at the police station. However, the police immediately shifted her to government hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

"There was a long dispute between families of Yerramma, who is belonging to BC community and Kalpana, who belongs to SC. In this backdrop Kalpana lodged a complaint against Yerramma and her son and on learning about it, they also lodged a counter-complaint which led to commotion," Tekkali CI R Neelayya said.

"With an aim to escape from the atrocity case, both Yerramma and her son lodged counter complaint and she consumed sanitiser," Kotabommali SI L Laxmana Rao said. The accused Yerramma and Chiranjivi said that Kalpana borrowed Rs one lakh money from them one year ago and when they are demanding her to repay the money, she lodged a complaint with police to evade the amount.