Srikakulam: Woman employee harassed by colleagues

Srikakulam: A newly appointed staff nurse at the CHC on contract basis at Itchapuram Community Health Center (CHC) has been harassed by colleagues.

According to the woman, two male medical officers, security guard and pharmacist are harassing her for sexual favours for which two staff nurses are trying to conveince her. Vexed with their behaviour the woman lodged a complaint with the minister for animal husbandry, S Appalaaaju, district collector and superintendent of police.

The mediacl staff officials conducted inquiry twice at the CHC, instead of finding the facts they reportedly warned the victim to take the case back. The inquiry officers allegedly colluded with the medical officers and staff at the CHC. They also threatened the victim to provide evidence of the harassment.

"We received the complaint from the victim and demanded the officials concerned to register a case against the two medical officers, security guard and pharmacist under the Sexual Harassment of Women at work place (Prevention, Prohibitionand Redressal) Act, 2013," said Human Rights Forum (HRF) state vice president, KV Jagannadha Rao.