Srikalahasthi MLA to launch Rs. 12.72 cr MSME complex in Chittoor

Tirupati: Srikalahasthi MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy laid the foundation stone for a Flatted Factory Complex (FFC) at Rachagunneri village in Srikalahasti mandal, as part of the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious plan to develop 175 MSME industrial parks across the state.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs.12.72 crore, will be developed on 1.04 acres of land and will include 30 industrial units, with designated spaces for banks, storage, and administrative facilities. This is the first MSME facility of its kind to be launched in Chittoor district, setting a milestone in local industrial development.

Speaking at the ceremony, MLA Sudhir Reddy reiterated his commitment to creating employment opportunities and fostering growth in the region.

He described the foundation stone laying of the FFC as both a personal tribute to his father’s legacy and a step toward realising the dreams of future generations in Srikalahasti and beyond.