Srikalahasti NDA candidate Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy warns people not to vote for Madhusudan Reddy

In a recent press conference at his residence in Orandur, Srikalahasti mandal, joint candidate of TDP, Janasena and BJP Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy warned the people of Srikalahasti against falling for the temptations of MLA Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy. Reddy alleged that Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy was luring leaders with promises of plots in Rajiv Nagar in exchange for votes, and urged the public to be aware of his tactics.
Reddy claimed that Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy was offering 10 to 20 flats to leaders who could influence votes, and accused him of engaging in unethical practices such as preparing fake certificates in the name of previous tehsildars. He emphasized that the plots being offered were bogus and warned people not to be deceived by false promises.
Furthermore, Reddy criticized Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy for resorting to unethical tactics just days before the upcoming elections and urged people to vote freely without succumbing to bribery. He also called for legal action to be taken against the Srikalahasti Election Returning Officer, RDO Ravi Shankar Reddy, for allegedly acting unilaterally and failing to address irregularities in the election process.
Reddy assured the public that if TDP comes to power, they will expose issues such as fake degrees and ensure that deserving individuals receive rightful house titles. He also warned against police officers and officials who violate election rules and stated that complaints have been filed with the Election Commission against those who act in controversy.
In conclusion, Reddy urged the people of Srikalahasti to remain vigilant and exercise their voting rights responsibly, without allowing themselves to be manipulated by corrupt practices.