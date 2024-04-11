Srikalahasti NDA candidate campaigns in ward 28 of the town

The NDA MLA candidate of the Srikalahasti Constituency, Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy, has been actively campaigning in the 28th ward of Srikalahasti town. As part of the TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance, Reddy said people determined to bring about a change in the upcoming elections.





He said that the citizens in the state are united in their decision to remove the YSR Congress party from power and are eager to support the Telugu Desam party, Janasena party, and BJP. Many believe that the experienced leadership of Chandrababu Naidu is necessary for the development of Andhra Pradesh.









Despite threats from YCP leaders, volunteers are encouraged to continue their public service without fear. Chandrababu Naidu has promised to double their salaries as a gesture of support.









Reddy reassures the public that he will stand by them through any difficulties they may face and urges them to vote for him as the Srikalahasti Constituency MLA on the bycycle symbol.









The campaign event was attended by town presidents Vijay Kumar, Cluster Kanta Ramesh, Kasaram Ramesh, Gangireddy, Babu, Bhaskar Goud, as well as BJP leaders Kandriga Uma, Garikapati Ramesh, and Chengal Rayulu Reddy.

