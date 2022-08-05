Srikanth Reddy slams AP BJP leader Satya Kumar, rubbishes his allegations

Rayachoti YSRCP MLA Srikanth Reddy complained that BJP has been converted into Babu Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to the media on Friday, he condemned BJP leader Satya Kumar's comments and alleged that he is acting in lines with TDP. He insisted that the name should be named Asatyakumar, not Satyakumar.



He expressed anger that they are being one party and working for the another. Srikanth Reddy questioned whether BJP's criticism that a scam had taken place in Amaravati was true. He accused Chandrababu of preventing the development of Visakhapatnam.



Shrikanth Reddy asked what happened to the BJP's previous declaration to set up the High Court in Kurnool and why they are not agreeing to have the judicial capital in Kurnool now.