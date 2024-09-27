Srirama is an inspiration for youth: Venkaiah

Vizianagaram: Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu said that youth of this generation should learn a lot from Lord Srirama and follow his words and values. He said that Srirama is an iconic personality by his ethics and moral values.

He inaugurated Valmiki Ramayana Research Centre on the premises of Ramanarayanam project here on Thursday and visited the entire campus.

He observed the idols carved here depicting the entire Ramayana and appreciated the beauty of the campus, saying it was spreading the aroma of Indian culture and greatness of Srirama across the district.

Later, Venkaiah said that Lord Srirama was born like human but was elevated to the level of God by following the morals and ethics. ‘Ramayanam is not only a book, it is a rule book for every Indian and it united the entire nation with an emotional bond. “Every human being should learn a lot from the life of Srirama and his life. Rama is kind-hearted, talented, educated, he has control over his mind and soul,” he said.

The former Vice President said Rama has 16 great qualities and became an iconic personality of Indian society. Ramayana is not only a mythological book but it’s a personality development guide. “India is a nation for Hindus. Hindu is not a religion but it’s a unique lifestyle which follows several morals andethics. Even Mahatma Gandhi expected Ramrajya in India. Ramrajya means a society without corruption, discrimination and all should have equal opportunities,” he said

He later watched a laser show and visited Gow Shala.