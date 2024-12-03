Srirangam Sri Vaishnavas turn into palanquin bearers at Tiruchanur

Tirupati: They do appear soft but render hardcore service as Vahanam bearers and beget the blessings of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru.

Meet Sri Kanthan and his team of 52 members who are IT pros, employees of railways and banking sector.

They are the Sri Vaishnavas hailing from Srirangam of Tamil Nadu who are prominently seen during every annual Brahmotsavam at Tiruchanur carrying the mighty Vahanams on their shoulders with the Universal Mother sitting atop them.

These ardent Sri Vainavaites have been rendering their services as Vahanam bearers for the past 32 years.

Each vehicle has 4 poles 28 feet long made of reeds, two cross bars made of sticks, umbrella boards, two priests and two others for carrying umbrellas, all of which together make each vehicle weigh more than two-and-a-half tonnes.

These Vahanam bearers show their sense of devotion by carrying the weight for about three hours during each Vahana Seva both in the morning and in the evening.

They also provide similar service at Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Srirangam.

When they carry a vehicle, they follow four different modes of walking to impress the devotees with spiritual ecstasy.

During Tiruchanur Brahmotsavam every year, all of them apply leave from their respective jobs and enjoy the celestial bliss in the abode of Sri Padmavathi Devi.