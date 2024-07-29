Live
- 89-90 SSC Batch of Maldakal ZPHS celebrates the Reunion Ceremony.
- Woman found chained in Sindhudurg jungle; police recover US passport copy
- BRS Party Senior Leader Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramudu Reaffirms Party 's Strength and Support In Gadwal.
- Eight people injured in knife attack in UK
- Paris Olympics: ‘Disheartened’ Arjun Babuta opens up on emotions after missing out on medal
- BJP Leaders Inspects Ryalampad Reservoir, Demands to completion of pending works
- Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's late goal helps India hold Argentina 1-1
- Man nabbed with 1 kg gold from local train to Kolkata
- New African Union force commander in Somalia urges more collaboration against Shabaab militants
- We’re raising capital for cell manufacturing, research & development: Ola Electric
Just In
Srisailam Reservoir gates opened amid floods due to rains
In response to heavy rainfall and increasing flood flow from upper catchment areas, authorities at the Srisailam reservoir have activated flood management protocols by raising three gates this week.
In response to heavy rainfall and increasing flood flow from upper catchment areas, authorities at the Srisailam reservoir have activated flood management protocols by raising three gates this week. Currently, the water level at Srisailam stands at 878.40 feet, slight less than full capacity of 885 feet.
Kurnool Chief Engineer Kabir Basha confirmed the lifting of gates 6, 7, and 8 to facilitate the controlled release of water. Each gate has been raised by ten feet, allowing for an outflow of 27,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) per gate, amounting to a total release of 81,000 cusecs directed downstream to Nagarjuna Sagar.
The full storage capacity of the Srisailam reservoir is 215.80 TMC, and currently, the reservoir holds approximately 179.89 TMC of water. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as floodwaters continue to rise, and maintaining safety remains a top priority.
As the natural spectacle unfolds, visitors flock to witness the dramatic release of water from the reservoir, drawn by the sheer force and beauty of the Krishna river.