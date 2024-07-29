Srisailam Reservoir gates opened amid floods due to rains

In response to heavy rainfall and increasing flood flow from upper catchment areas, authorities at the Srisailam reservoir have activated flood management protocols by raising three gates this week. Currently, the water level at Srisailam stands at 878.40 feet, slight less than full capacity of 885 feet.



Kurnool Chief Engineer Kabir Basha confirmed the lifting of gates 6, 7, and 8 to facilitate the controlled release of water. Each gate has been raised by ten feet, allowing for an outflow of 27,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) per gate, amounting to a total release of 81,000 cusecs directed downstream to Nagarjuna Sagar.

The full storage capacity of the Srisailam reservoir is 215.80 TMC, and currently, the reservoir holds approximately 179.89 TMC of water. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as floodwaters continue to rise, and maintaining safety remains a top priority.

As the natural spectacle unfolds, visitors flock to witness the dramatic release of water from the reservoir, drawn by the sheer force and beauty of the Krishna river.