Srisailam reservoir releases 2.79 lakh cusecs water

Srisailam: Once again, the authorities of Srisailam Dam have lifted 10 radial crest gates to a height of 10 feet and released 2,79,830 cusecs of flood water to downstream on Thursday. According to information, Srisailam Dam is receiving huge amounts of flood waters from Jurala project and the dam was almost reached it’s full reservoir level of 885 feet.

Despite its full reservoir level, the dam is receiving 2,62,383 cusecs of flood water from Jurala project. Except Jurala project, there is no discharges from Sunkesula Barrage. Srisailam dam authorities after maintaining the Full Reservoir Level (FRL), have released 2,79,830 cusecs of flood water to downstream after lifting 10 radial crest gates to a height of 10 feet, source stated.

Power is being generated at both left and right banks of Srisailam Dam.