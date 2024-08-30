Live
- Congress MP contributes Rs 25L from MPLADS to HYDRA
- Deepika Padukone Buys Rs. 100 Crore Seafront Apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra
- Mukti Mohan believes in ‘supernatural’: You just feel the vibe or energy
- HYDRA lens on Durgam Cheruvu, many A-listers face demolition axe
- Empowering Parents: Navigating Asthma Care For Children
- How AI & ML are empowering graduates in job markets
- Horror genre booms in Bollywood: Rashmika Mandanna joins the fray with ‘Vampires of Vijayanagara’
- Krishna district SP assures of action against those responsible for alleged hidden camera incident
- Akkineni Nagarjuna's First Look as Simon in Lokesh Kanagaraj's ‘Coolie’ Unveiled
- ‘Bad Newz’ now streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a twist
Just In
Srisailam reservoir releases 2.79 lakh cusecs water
10 gates lifted to a height of 10 feet
Srisailam: Once again, the authorities of Srisailam Dam have lifted 10 radial crest gates to a height of 10 feet and released 2,79,830 cusecs of flood water to downstream on Thursday. According to information, Srisailam Dam is receiving huge amounts of flood waters from Jurala project and the dam was almost reached it’s full reservoir level of 885 feet.
Despite its full reservoir level, the dam is receiving 2,62,383 cusecs of flood water from Jurala project. Except Jurala project, there is no discharges from Sunkesula Barrage. Srisailam dam authorities after maintaining the Full Reservoir Level (FRL), have released 2,79,830 cusecs of flood water to downstream after lifting 10 radial crest gates to a height of 10 feet, source stated.
Power is being generated at both left and right banks of Srisailam Dam.