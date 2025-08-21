Srisailam reservoir water levels on the rise, ten gates lifted

The water level in the Srisailam reservoir is steadily increasing as flood flows persist due to inflows of 498,022 cusecs from the Jurala and Sunkesula projects. In response, authorities have raised ten gates of the Srisailam dam by 18 feet, resulting in the release of 418,630 cusecs of water towards Nagarjunasagar.

Additionally, water is being discharged from various sources, including 30,000 cusecs from the Pothireddypadu head regulator, 35,315 cusecs from the left bank power station, and 29,595 cusecs from the right bank power station.

The current water level in the reservoir stands at 881.60 feet, just below the full water level of 885 feet. The total storage capacity of the project is 215.80 TMC, with the current storage at 197.01 TMC. Officials are closely monitoring the situation as water levels continue to rise.