Srisailam Temple: Devotees make hundi offerings of over Rs 4.14 cr

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The authorities of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple have emptied the temple hundis for counting the offerings.

In a press release the authorities have stated that the devotees who visited the temple have made hundi offerings to the tune of Rs 4,14,15,623.

The offerings made for a period of 26 days (From October 24 to November 18 were counted by the temple staff). Apart from Indian currency, the devotees have also donated 322.300 grams of gold and 8.250 kilograms of silver.

According to the temple officials, 739 USA dollars, 50 UAE dirhams, 20 Euros, 135 Australia dollars, 100 Canada dollars, 205 Singapore dollars, 61 Qatar riyal, 2 Oman riyal, 600 Oman baisa, 2 Malaysia ringgits, 1 Bahrin dinar, 20 Ghana cedis, 1000 Uganda shillong, 116 Japan yen and 1020 Mexico piso, were also offered by the devotees. The counting process was conducted under strict surveillance and closed circuit cameras.