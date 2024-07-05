Srisailam temple gets Rs 3.98 crore offerings

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple hundi has collected donations of Rs 3,98,34,583 for a period of 28 days, from June 6 to July 3.

Temple authorities have counted the hundi collections here on Thursday. In a press release, they said devotees also donated 148 gm gold and 6.26 kg silver articles. In addition to Indian currency, 835 USA Dollars, 30 Euros, 2 Oman Riyals, 2 Qatar Riyals, 105 Canada Dollars, 2 Singapore Dollars, 35 Australia Dollars, 55 UAE Dirhams, 20 Saudi Arabia Riyals, 106 Malaysia Ringgits and 80 Thailand Bhats also found in the hundi.

The entire counting process was conducted under strict surveillance and closed circuit cameras at the temple premises and monitored by temple EO D Peddiraju, assistant EO Ravanamma and other staff.