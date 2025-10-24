Srisailam temple hundi nets Rs 4.08 cr

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The Srisailam Mallanna temple hundi has collected a total revenue of Rs 4,08,69,958, with Rs 3,97,30,582 was from general hundis and Rs 11,39,376 from Annadanam donation hundis. The hundi collection was held here on Thursday

Devotees contributed to the general hundis over a period of 35 days, from September 18 to October 22 and between June 27 and October 22 to Annadanam hundis. In addition to cash offerings, 639.5 gms gold and 3.480 kg silver was also donated.

Foreign currency offerings, including 363 US Dollars, 30 UAE Dirhams, 1 Kuwait Dinar, 5 Saudi Riyals, 1 Qatari Riyal, 62 Singapore Dollars, 40 Canadian Dollars, 20 British Pounds, 27 Malaysian Ringgits, 200 Omani Baisa and 6,20,000 Korean Won, among other denominations, also received. The counting process was carried out under strict security surveillance with CCTV monitoring and monitored by EO M Srinivasa Rao, along with unit officers and others.