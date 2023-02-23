Srisailam temple nets Rs 5.11 cr income

Srisailam (Nandyal): Sri Bramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam has received Rs 5.11 crore through hundi collections for 13 days (from Feb 9 to Feb 21).

In a press release, the authorities stated that the devotees have donated Rs 5.11 crore donations including 100.400 grams of gold and 6.500 kg silver ornaments. In addition to Indian currency, gold and silver ornaments, the devotees also donated, USA dollars 249, Singapore Dollars 50, Australian Dollars 20, Canada Dollars 10 and 5 Kuwait Dirham.

The temple staff and Siva devotees participated in the counting process taken up under the closed circuit cameras and strict vigilance.