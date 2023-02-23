  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam temple nets Rs 5.11 cr income

The temple staff of Sri Bramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam counting the hundi collections on Wednesday
x

The temple staff of Sri Bramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam counting the hundi collections on Wednesday 

Highlights

Sri Bramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam has received Rs 5.11 crore through hundi collections for 13 days (from Feb 9 to Feb 21).

Srisailam (Nandyal): Sri Bramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam has received Rs 5.11 crore through hundi collections for 13 days (from Feb 9 to Feb 21).

In a press release, the authorities stated that the devotees have donated Rs 5.11 crore donations including 100.400 grams of gold and 6.500 kg silver ornaments. In addition to Indian currency, gold and silver ornaments, the devotees also donated, USA dollars 249, Singapore Dollars 50, Australian Dollars 20, Canada Dollars 10 and 5 Kuwait Dirham.

The temple staff and Siva devotees participated in the counting process taken up under the closed circuit cameras and strict vigilance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X