Srisailam temple seer launches Dharma Pracharam in Bijapur

Kurnool: The authorities of Srisailam temple organised Dharma Pracharam at Bijapur (Vijayapura) in Karnataka state on Monday. Srisaila Jagadguru Peetadhipathi, Chenna Sidd Rama Shivacharya took part in the Dharma Pracharam. In a press release, the temple authorities stated that Shoba Yatra was organised in the morning on the occasion. The Peetadhipathis, Executive Officer and Archaka Swamis after participating in it, performed special prayers to Swami, Ammavarlu and later started the Shoba Yatra.

The Shoba Yatra, which started from Siddeshwara temple, has continued through Gandhi Chowk, Shara Bazaar, Gacchimudi Galli, Akka Maha Devi road, Matpathi Galli, Lal Bahadur Shastri street to Neelakanteshwara temple. In the evening, Kalyanotsavam was organised at APMC Kalyana Mandapam. Prior to organising Kalyanotsavam, the Archaka Swamis have recited Sankalpam and for un-interruption of the programme, Ganapathi Puja was organised.

After performing Kankana Puja and Yagnopavitha Puja to Swami, Ammavarlu, Kanakadhara, Yagnopavit Dharan was also organised. Later Kanyavarana mantras have been recited by the Sapta Rushis. After performing Vara Puja to Swami, Ammavarlu, Pravara was recited, stated the temple authorities.

In the event, Madhuparkam was offered to Swami, Ammavarlu after that clothes were presented and later Basikadharana was done. After performing Gowri Puja, a white cloth between Swami, Ammavarlu was tied and recited Maha Sankalpa. At the Sumuhurtham, Jeelakara Bellam was presented to Swami, Ammavarlu. And lastly, Mangalya Puja was performed and Mangalya Dharana was organised to Ammavaru, the temple authorities said. Temple Assistant Executive Officer Hari Dasu, temple observers Umesh, Ayyanna, Archaka Swamis and others participated in the Dharma Prachara programme.