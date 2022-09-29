Srisailam to be developed as per master plan

Vijayawada: Minister for endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said that the state government was planning to develop Srisailam as per master plan and as part of it, was ready to earmark boundaries of endowments department. He said that at present the department is facing problem in forest demarcation to take up developmental works.

To overcome this, a meeting was organised at the Secretariat on Thursday by endowments department which was attended by minister for forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat later, endowments minister said as per GO the state government had allotted 7 sq miles radius land to Srisailam devastanam. Subsequently, during 1967 another 145 acre was allotted near Sikharam and other areas. He said that the government was planning to develop Srisailam as per master plan to cater the needs of devotees.

The minister said both the forest and revenue ministers had agreed to earmark boundaries of devastanam by October 31 and asked for afforestation measures at the same time. The endowments department is planning to develop eco and spiritual tourism by improving landscaping, he said, adding that the department sought deputation of forest department officials to coordinate in the developmental programmes.

The minister said that the endowments department was planning to streamline the functioning of various choultries present in Srisailam by computerising. Once the system was computerised, booking of rooms can be carried out by devastanam and statistics of footfalls in peak season could be obtained.

Satyanarayana said that the officials noticed irregularities by some choultry managements. By computerising the bookings of choultries, they will be made accountable in extending services to devotees. In addition, the devastanam will have common control on the entire choultries, he explained.