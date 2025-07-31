SRIVANI devotees to get same day darshan in Tirumala

Tirumala: Keeping in view the convenience for pilgrims which in turn may ease the burden on Tirumala’s accommodation services as well, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has rolled out a revised schedule for SRIVANI Trust darshan tickets. Starting August 1, devotees securing offline tickets under the SRIVANI scheme will be allowed same-day darshan, marking a departure from the earlier waiting period of up to three days.

This revamped system will be implemented on a trial basis for 15 days, until August 15. Officials hope that the pilot initiative will pave the way for a permanent mechanism that ensures a smoother and more efficient darshan experience for those opting for the SRIVANI (Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmanam) Trust-linked Break Darshan.

Announcing the development, TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary explained that under the new timings, offline tickets will be issued daily at 10.00 am on a first-come, first-served basis at designated counters in Tirumala. Devotees receiving tickets are expected to report for darshan at Vaikuntam Queue Complex-1 by 4.30 pm the same day.

Introduced in October 2019, the SRIVANI scheme allows donors contributing Rs 10,000 to avail of a one-time VIP Break Darshan. While this option gained popularity among pilgrims, the waiting time for darshan under the offline booking system often extended up to three days, causing logistical challenges for short-notice visitors.

As usual, SRIVANI tickets will also be issued at Tirupati Airport from 7.00 am daily, continuing until the day’s quota is exhausted. The current ticket allotment remains unchanged – 800 tickets in Tirumala and 200 at the airport.

Importantly, there is no change for pilgrims who have already booked their SRIVANI tickets online. These devotees can continue availing darshan at 10.00 am until October 31. However, beginning November 1, both online and offline ticket holders will uniformly report at 4.30 pm for darshan.

TTD has urged devotees not to queue up before 10.00 am at the counters to ensure smooth and orderly ticket distribution. The revised system is expected to reduce waiting time and provide greater flexibility, particularly for pilgrims with time constraints.

The decision was formalised during a review meeting in Tirumala, chaired by senior officials including Deputy Executive Officers Lokanatham and Venkataiah, GM of Transport and IT Sesha Reddy, Vigilance officials Ram Kumar and Surendra, and IT Deputy GM Venkateswarlu Naidu.