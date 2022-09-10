SRIVANI Trust earnings cross 500 cr

Tirumala: The revenue from the darshan-linked SRIVANI Trust (Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmana Trust) reached Rs 516 crore helping the TTD to take up the construction of more and new temples and also rejuvenation of ancient shrines of historic and archaeological value.

The devotee who donates Rs 10,000 to SRIVANI Trust is extended the privilege to avail one VIP break darshan ticket by paying the ticket price Rs 500 with no recommendations.

Speaking to media after the monthly Dial Your EO programme at Tirumala on Saturday, TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy said that unfortunately a malicious campaign by some vested interests has been going on against the SRIVANI Trust despite it being proved a boon to scores of devotees who are availing the much sought after VIP break darshan and also saw eliminating of middlemen exploiting the pilgrims all these years in the name of providing break darshan.

Asserting that TTD ensured utmost transparency in utilising the trust funds for construction of new temples or for rejuvenation of ancient temples, he said the trust has earned Rs 516 crore so far which helped TTD take up construction of 1,342 temples in the SC/ST/BC and fishermen localities. "There is not an iota of truth in the allegations that the funds are knocked away by the state government," he said.

He said 502 temples were constructed in the first phase and recently an agreement was inked with Samarasata Seva Foundation (SSF), a Hindu voluntary organisation, to build 111 temples in second phase and added that TTD was also provide training to the priests and also monthly Rs 2,000 for temples maintenance i.e. for daily Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam.

He was all praise for SSF, which he said, has taken the entire responsibility of temple construction in remote area right from identification of suitable sites for temples, overseeing the construction for timely completion, selecting suitable persons for training to act priests in the shrines and also the better functioning of the temples in the weaker sections colonies.

Answering a question, the EO said the construction of temples so far confined to AP and TS and added that TTD is ready to take up construction of new temples and rejuvenation of old temples in other states also, provided if there is request and creditable voluntary organisation comes to support TTD for taking the responsibility of the temples.

The TTD EO said the Parakamani Bhavan (centre for the counting and sorting out of hundi offerings) built at a cost of Rs 23 crore donation has all ultra modern facilities for counting coins, currencies and strong rooms is ready for inauguration. An automatic machine costing Rs 2.50 crore for segregation of 13 different coins, counting and packing them in sachets is one among the advanced facilities in the new centre.

The devotees will be allowed to have a look at the counting process through the glass doors, he said adding that the existing Parakamani inside the temple will be used for devotees to sit for a while after darshan after shifting it to the new centre.

The EO said the Maharashtra government has allotted a 10 acre land in Ulwe region of Navi Mumbai for the Venkateswara temple. But as it was near the sea, the Coastal Regulation Zone clearances are needed to construct the temple. "Our team is already working on it and once we get the clearance, we will go for the construction of the temple after performing Bhumipuja," he said.