SRIVANI Trust may go

Tirupati: Thenewly-constituted Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board is set to take the oath of office on Wednesday, amid speculations that Sri Venkateswara Aalayala Nirmanam Trust (SRIVANI Trust) being at the centre of its agenda. Established in September 2019, the SRIVANI Trust was designed to channel donations toward constructing new temples and renovating ancient temples across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Under the scheme, devotees who donate Rs10,000 are provided a VIP break darshan ticket for an additional Rs 500. The initiative has been widely successful, with over 10 lakh devotees contributing more than Rs 1,085.84 crore as of January 2024. Despite the trust's success in drawing support, the SRIVANI scheme has come under scrutiny in recent months. Allegations surfaced that funds collected through the trust were misused and contracts were awarded selectively.

Although a white paper was issued by the TTD administration in June 2023 clarifying the use of funds, doubts linger among devotees and the general public.

TTD chairman appointee B R Naidu has suggested the possibility of dissolving the SRIVANI Trust, stating, “There may not be a need for multiple trusts when one primary trust can fulfil the temple’s objectives”.

As such, the board’s stance on SRIVANI’s continuation or dissolution is awaited with interest, as it could impact future fundraising and temple development projects.

The board also faces the delicate issue of determining policies for TTD staff composition, specifically whether non-Hindu employees should continue to work in temple precincts. While TTD chairman Naidu expressed that he favours having only Hindu staff within temple premises, he indicated plans to consult with the state government on this matter.

Naidu stated, "We must respect Tirumala’s status as a symbol of Hindu faith, but we will consider all legal and administrative options".

His comments have sparked public discussion, with AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticising the notion of a religious staffing policy and calling for consistency across religious boards. Naidu countered Owaisi’s remarks, emphasising that TTD and the Waqf Board serve different purposes and should not be compared.

In addition to these matters, the new board has a robust development agenda, following directives from the State government to prioritise infrastructure upgrades.

Key proposals include modernising the Sudarshan, Govardhan and Kalyani guesthouses and building a centralised Reception Office (CRO) to manage the high volume of visitors.

Plans are also underway for constructing a new bus stand to improve transportation for devotees, along with accelerating work on the gopuram (temple tower) at the Sri Balaji Anjaneya Swamy temple, originally designed by famed cine Art Director Anand Sai, now a board member.

The board’s inaugural meeting is set to tackle these important issues, balancing SRIVANI Trust decisions with staffing and infrastructure goals to enhance the pilgrimage experience at Tirumala. As the board assumes its responsibilities, its decisions could shape the TTD’s direction for years to come, both spiritually and administratively.