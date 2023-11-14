  • Menu
Srivari Lakhmi Kasula Haram procession

The procession of the Srivari Lakhmi Kasula Haram was held at Tirumala on Tuesday.

Tirumala: The procession of the Srivari Lakhmi Kasula Haram held at Tirumala on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion TTD Chairman Karunakara Reddy aling with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy told media persons that it is a prestigious tradition that Srivari Lakshmi Kasula Haram is being brought for adorning Sri Padmavati Devi every year during the Gaja Vahana Seva on the evening of the fifth day of annual Karthika Brahmotsavam in Tiruchanoor.

Later in Tirupati DyEO Lokanatham handedover the Haram to JEO Veerabrahmam at Tiruchanoor.

DyEO Govindarajan was also present.





