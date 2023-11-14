Live
- WCD Department officials tried to intimidate DCPCR, stall inquiry at every stage in BJP leader’s school: Sources
- Kharge to step in to resolve SP-Congress imbroglio in UP
- Chhath 2023: Know Both Auspicious Timings of Arghya on Saptami Tithi
- Former President, his brothers responsible for economic crisis: Sri Lanka Supreme Court
- BMC makes full preparations for Chhath Pooja festival in Mumbai
- India's tablet market grows 41% on-quarter, 5G shipments up 86% YoY
- Over 600 nominations rejected for Telangana polls
- Hackers steal 2.2 mn patients’ sensitive data from healthcare major McLaren
- How diabetes can affect health of your skin and feet
- 179 buried in mass grave in Al-Shifa Hospital: Director (Lead)
Just In
Srivari Lakhmi Kasula Haram procession
Highlights
The procession of the Srivari Lakhmi Kasula Haram was held at Tirumala on Tuesday.
Tirumala: The procession of the Srivari Lakhmi Kasula Haram held at Tirumala on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion TTD Chairman Karunakara Reddy aling with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy told media persons that it is a prestigious tradition that Srivari Lakshmi Kasula Haram is being brought for adorning Sri Padmavati Devi every year during the Gaja Vahana Seva on the evening of the fifth day of annual Karthika Brahmotsavam in Tiruchanoor.
Later in Tirupati DyEO Lokanatham handedover the Haram to JEO Veerabrahmam at Tiruchanoor.
DyEO Govindarajan was also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS