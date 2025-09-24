Live
SRKR College bags national awards
Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram, has won three prestigious awards at a national-level conference jointly organised by AICTE and Edu.Skills from September 17 to 19 in Shimla. The event brought together academia and industry representatives from across the country.
College Principal Dr KV Muralikrishna Raju announced the achievement here on Tuesday, along with Director Dr M Jagapati Raju and IT Department Head & Edu.Skills Coordinator Dr P Ravikiran Varma, during a press meet held on the campus.
They explained that the awards were conferred in recognition of the institution’s efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry by promoting maximum student internships and delivering strong overall performance.
At the conference, SRKR Engineering College received: South Central Zone Best Performing Institute Award, Excellence Award in Internships under the Junifar Network, Excellence Award for Directors – conferred on six directors nationwide for outstanding institutional performance, including SRKR Director Dr M Jagapati Raju.
The management lauded the dedication of the students and faculty, emphasising that their collective efforts and commitment were key to achieving these national-level honours.