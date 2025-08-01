SRKR promotes technology for rural livelihoods

Bhimavaram: Director of SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram Dr M Jagapathi Raju emphasised the importance of rural communities leveraging technology to improve their living standards.

The college’s Science and Technology Innovation (STI-Hub), in collaboration with the Central Government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST), organised an awareness programme in Kopalle village of Kalla mandal. The programme focused on how technology can be used to enhance rural employment opportunities for the poor and vulnerable.

Dr G Harish Kumar Varma, Principal Investigator of the STI-Hub, presided over the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jagapathi Raju stated that SRKR Engineering College, as part of its social responsibility, is providing free technical assistance. He urged beneficiaries to form groups, create various products, establish self-employment groups, and achieve financial progress.

College Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju highlighted that various products can be manufactured using natural water resources. He also mentioned that the college would offer free training in their specialised laboratories to selected individuals on extracting oil from fish in aquaculture ponds and preparing fish feed, which would assist farmers. He encouraged everyone to take advantage of this opportunity.

Dr G Harish Kumar Varma stated that Kopalle, Peda Amiram, and Jakram villages, located near the college, have been specifically chosen to provide training to their impoverished residents.

B Paral, Upa Sarpanch of Kopalle, Dr Ch Ramabadri Raju, Co-Principal Investigator of STI-Hub, and Prof N Siva Kishan from the Vet Centre were among those who participated in the programme.