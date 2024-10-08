  • Menu
SRKR students secure 2nd place in all-terrain vehicle racing

Secretary and correspondent of SRKR Engineering College Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma presenting the cup to the students at the college in Bhimavaram on Monday

Bhimavaram: The mechanical engineering students of SRKR Engineering College here secured second place at national-level in the all-terrain vehicle design and racing championship organised at Bhopal.

ISNEE Motor Sports organised the Formula of Road Mini Baza (Form B)-2024 from September 27 to October 1 at Sagar Institute of Science and Technology in Bhopal.

The SRKR students participated in the competition in the name of Team Godavari. Dengeti Sri Sai Supreet, Sudavalli Chandrasekhar, Boggavarpu Sri Sai Suryadeep in vehicle designing, Reddy Purnachandra and A Pushkar Vikas Varma as drivers and Plupuri Venkata Durga Sairam as the best captain secured special prizes.

College Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju felicitated the students who secured prizes at the national level at a meeting at the college on Monday.

College secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma and director Dr M Jagapati Raju congratulated the students for their victory in the all terrains.

Mechanical engineering Head Dr K Suresh Babu, Dr P Rammurthy Raju and faculty coordinator M Anil also complimented the students for their achievements.

