SRKR to conduct Hackathon competition

Bhimavaram: The computer science engineering department of SRKR Engineering College would beorganising two-day national-level Hackathon competition with the title Prajvalan-2K25 from February 17, informed college principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju.

Releasing the poster for the forthcoming Hackathon, secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma on the college premises said that the winners would be given prizes worth Rs 50,000. He appealed to the students to take it as a challenge.

The interested candidates may register their names in the portal to participate in the Prajvalan-2k25.

College director Dr M Jagapati Raju, computer science and engineering department head Dr BhVS Ramakrishnam Raju, Dean (academics) Dr V Chandrasekhar also spoke.Associate professor D Hemalata would be coordinator to the Hackathon competitions.