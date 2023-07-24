  • Menu
SRM-AP awarded Promising University for Curriculum Design

SRM University-AP Director of Communications Pankaj Belwariar receiving Promising University award on behalf of the University from Dr Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Department, Government of Gujarat and Taniya Tikoo, Editor-in-Chief of Observe Now, in Hyderabad
SRM University-AP has been awarded the ‘Most Promising University for Curriculum Design and Development’ at the second Education Leaders and Awards Conclave held in Hyderabad.

Nerukonda: SRM University-AP has been awarded the ‘Most Promising University for Curriculum Design and Development’ at the second Education Leaders and Awards Conclave held in Hyderabad. The award function was organised by Observe Now, a media platform, and presented by LinkedIn, under the aegis of the Telangana government.

Prof Manoj K Arora said the award is a testimony to their tireless pursuit of excellence. Advancement in education system should be on par with advancement of technology, education system cannot afford to fall behind and so the revamped curricula at SRM-AP are designed with a futuristic perspective. The curriculum revamp was made taking into consideration the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines. Industrial experts from across the country were invited for an Industry-Academia Dialogue at SRMAP to deliberate and strategise an industry-relevant curriculum.

