SRM-AP bags best emerging varsity award

Neerukonda(Guntur district): SRM University-AP was honoured with the award for the Best Emerging University with Academic Excellence in India at the '13th Asia Education Summit and Awards-2023' on Monday at the Ashok hotel in New Delhi.

Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP professor Manoj K. Arora, and Director Communications Pankaj Belwariar, received the award from Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh and, Member of Parliament and former Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' for the varsity's outstanding services and contribution to the higher education sector.

"SRM University-AP stands out at the forefront of higher education in India as a multifarious research-oriented institute delivering education for individual and social responsibility. The recognition at the Asia Education Summit and Awards 2023 proved that the five-year-old university is already ahead on the right path," commented Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, in response to the award. Professor Manoj K. Arora also took part in the panel discussions on 'Improving Education Globally'; 'Educational Technology has a Significant Role in Today's Education System'; 'Innovative Management Strategies for Cooperation Between University and Industry'; 'Key Politics of State Central Towards Enhancing the Quality of Education Across the Country'; and 'How Can India Create Enough Jobs for its Graduates', during the Asia Education Summit and Awards.

Asia Education Summit and Awards is an open platform that brings together some of India's most brilliant minds to share their leaders' strategies and insights into financial, economic, educational and management

issues.