SRM AP catalyses launch of 100 women-led Startups

Vijayawada: ADITRI, the flagship event by the Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, witnessed the launch of 100 women-led startups at SRM University, Amaravati. The momentous launch and machinery distribution & technical know-how transfer ceremony was inaugurated by Dr Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development & Communications, Government of India.

Dr Pemmasani handed over machinery and certificates to the women entrepreneurs and stated, “Everyone wishes to be an entrepreneur. But it takes perseverance, courage, and sacrifice to actually pursue that path. The women here have shown that with passion and initiative, anything is possible.”

The Minister lauded the contribution of SRM AP University, the grassroot level efforts of its Centre for Social Entrepreneurship on achieving this huge social change milestone. He also enumerated the myriad schemes such as MUDRA, Lakhpati Didi, Start-Up India, and Stand-Up India, as well as the digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, and so on, using which entrepreneurs can learn and grow.

The event saw the participation of more than 1,500 individuals along with SRM AP’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Manoj K Arora; Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Ch Sathish Kumar; Registrar, Dr R Premkumar, Deans, Directors, and members of the faculty, staff, and students. ADITRI, the Rural Women Micro-entrepreneurship initiative of SRM AP, is committed to empowering rural women, enabling them to be self-reliant, and improving their livelihood access. This mission also addresses critical gaps such as the lack of market access and resource acquisition.