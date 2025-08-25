SRM-AP celebrates Founder’s Day

Amaravati: SRM University-AP celebrated its Founder’s Day with a series of impactful community service initiatives to commemorate the birthday of Founder Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar. The occasion was marked by a large-scale sapling plantation, distribution of sweets and fruits to children and the elderly and the donation of an RO plant to a children’s home.

The day began with Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar and Registrar Dr R Premkumar leading a massive tree plantation drive, underscoring the importance of greenery and sustainability.

Students actively participated in the plantation programme, reinforcing the university’s emphasis on experiential learning and their role as responsible citizens.

As part of Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR) activities, students also joined faculty members in distributing sweets to children of the free tuition centres run by the university in Nidamarru, Kuragallu, and Neerukonda villages. Special gifts were presented to the teachers managing these centres, recognising their dedication.

Further extending the service initiatives, fruits were distributed to the students of the Nidamarru Christiana Children’s Home, where the university also donated a clean RO water plant as requested by the administrators. Later, at the Amma Old Age Home in Mangalagiri, fruits and rice were distributed to residents, with University Chief Advisor Dr V S Rao personally donating Rs 5,000 in support.

Speaking on the occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar and Dr V S Rao lauded the vision and social commitment of Dr T R Paarivendhar, whose values continue to inspire the university community.

They emphasised the importance of engaging students in ISR and sustainability initiatives, which instil empathy, responsibility, and leadership.

University Directors Anup Singh, Major General Gurdeep Singh Narang, Pankaj Belwariar, Revathi Balakrishnan, and other dignitaries, who reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to service, education, and holistic student growth.