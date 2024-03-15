SRM-AP hosts AESEE-24

Neerukonda (Guntur district): Three-day international conference on Advances in Environmental Sustainability, Energy and Earth Sciences (AESEE 2024) was inaugurated under the aegis of the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering of SRM University-AP here on Thursday.

Prof Prakasham Tata from the Centre for Transformation of Waste Technology, USA was the keynote speaker and, Director of National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation Dr Prakash Chauhan was the chief guest at the inaugural session.

Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering Dr Rangabhasiyam S lauded the efforts of the faculty and students who contributed to the publication of 165 articles, of which 106 were featured in Q1 Journals.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, advisor Prof VS Rao, programme coordinators Dr Pankaj Pathak and Dr Subashree Kothandaraman, Dr Javed Ahmad Dar, Assistant Professor and organising secretary of the conference participated along with participants from diverse parts of the globe, both online and offline.

Dr Prakash Chauhan cited Indians’ inherent way of living a sustainable lifestyle and advised young participants to become true ‘karma yogis’ by innovating and finding new ways to promote and work towards environmental sustainability.