SRM-AP men’s team wins inter-varsity badminton tourney

Amaravati: SRM-AP men’s team emerged as winner in the South Zone Inter University Badminton (Men) tournament organised by SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST), under the auspices of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) here from October 26 to 29.

The team qualified for All India Inter University-level. About 120 universities from the States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana participated in the tournament.

SRMAP team - Tummala Venkata Sai Harshit, Kothapalli Satyanarayana, V V Sri Mohith, Inturi Varshith Sri Sai, Aanupoju Charan Ganesh, Numair Shaik, Tirupathi Rushendra and Sai Manish Gollapalli played amazingly in six matches held over three consecutive days. SRMIST stood at 2nd place and secured runner position.

MG University, Kerala and Andhra University, AP secured 3rd and 4th position. These four institutions qualify for the All India Inter University Competition to be held soon in Rajasthan.

SRM University-AP Pro Chancellor Dr P Satyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Manoj K Arora and Sports Director Dr Dhiraj Parasher congratulated the team and wished them success for the all India level tournament.