SRM-AP stresses on healthcare needs of underprivileged

Neerukonda (Guntur district): The week-long International Women's Day celebrations at SRM University-AP 'AADHYA'23' were concluded here on Monday.

Principal Secretary Dr G Vani Mohan; Dr Vidya Sundararajan, Head of PHRMD, Kalpakkam; Menaka, Head of RAMS, Kalpakkam; and Dr Deepti Vepakomma, Professor and Head of Paediatric Surgery Dean of AIIMS, Mangalagiri were present.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora said, "Every individual desires to go beyond their limits to achieve what they dream, and that's why we leave no stone unturned in making the endeavours of the women of SRM AP ground-breaking."

A free health camp organised by the Health Centre and NSS Cell of SRM-AP was the major highlight of the women's day celebrations, providing free medical check-ups and consultations to the women for one week. The camp was conducted for all women faculty, staff and workers of the university and women in the surrounding villages such as Neerukonda, Kuragallu and Nidamarru. Experienced medical professionals led the medical camp that allocated comprehensive healthcare services such as general check-ups for blood pressure, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer and others.

Neerukonda village sarpanch expressed how such health camps help meet the immediate healthcare needs of the underprivileged communities in rural areas, as the services offered are diagnostic, preventive and referral.

Suvarnalakshmi, a resident of Neerukonda said, "Camps like this help us to get proper medical treatment for free without having to travel two hours to Guntur or Vijayawada. It allows housewives and elderly citizens to resolve their health concerns without the strain of travel and medical expenses."

Over 70 individuals who participated in the camp were between the age group of 45 and 65.