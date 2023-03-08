SRM University-AP holds seminar on green tech

Neerukonda(Guntur district): Director of the Centre for Nanotechnology & Sustainability of National University of Singapore Prof Seeram Ramakrishna said many challenges and needs of human beings which include climate change, extreme weather, biodiversity loss, food supply, nutrition, healthcare, security, urbanisation, sanitisation, clean water and energy, resources, shelter, transportation and circular economy demand poly-disciplinary knowledge and effort.

He was addressing a seminar organised by SRM University-AP in connection with the National Science Day on 'Green Growth Technologies and Skills' on Tuesday to promote awareness on the critical need for sustainable development and a green economy for human sustenance.

Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dean-School of Engineering and Sciences (SEAS), Dr Karthik Rajendran, Head of the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, Dr Shoji D Thottathil, Assistant Professor of SRM-AP and other faculty and students of the university were present.

Prof Ramakrishna emphasised that a circular economy or global commons requires the cooperation and contribution of countries and communities to actualise progress in sustainability. He posited that India had undertaken a progressive stance that will lead to clear advancements in the next 25 years with respect to demographics, economic policies and others.

Prof Ranjit Thapa remarked that SRM-AP as a research-intensive institute, with an interdisciplinary academic approach and a culture of research, entrepreneurship and innovation, will promote green growth technology and sustainable development as an integral part of the academia.

The seminar was also attended by undergraduate and postgraduate students from neighbouring colleges including Andhra Loyola College, Hindu College and KBN College.

A memento of appreciation was presented to Prof. Ramakrishna by Prof Ranjit Thapa and Dr Karthik Rajendran. Dr Pankaj Pathak proposed a vote of thanks.