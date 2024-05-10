Hyderabad: State all set to witness high-octane bipolar batlle in key LS segments

Hyderabad : Telangana is witnessing a bipolar contest between Congress and BJP in some parliamentary constituencies and between the Congress and the BRS in a few Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing general elections in the state. Though the three parties are confident of winning majority MP seats, the leadership fears that voter shift and cross voting may spoil the winning prospects of their candidates in the fight between two parties in the elections.

Congress candidate Ranjith Reddy and BJP nominee Konda Vishweshwar Reddy are locking horns in Chevella segment. Though the BRS is strong here, Congress and BJP are staking claim in this particular constituency in view of fast changing political developments. Leaders said that BJP and Congress are trying to woo the strong BRS vote bank to defeat their rival. If the BRS vote splits, it would be difficult to predict the victory in the bipolar contest. BRS is already striving to consolidate its vote bank and emerge victorious in the poll battle.



In Malkajgiri also, the political equations are changing fast. Congress candidate P Sunitha Mahendar Reddy and BJP leader Eatala Rajendar are fighting hard to win the elections. BRS candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy is lagging behind and the strong BRS cadre and vote bank may play a deciding factor in case the BRS fails to keep the flock together and curb the opposition’s bid for cross voting on the polling day.



Leaders say that as the BJP and Congress view Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat as a prestigious one, BJP candidate DK Aruna and Congress nominee Vamshi Chand Reddy are struggling to woo the voters in the keen contest. As the survey reports indicate that the two party candidates were maintaining an edge over their common rival, the leaders are trying to lure the BRS vote bank in some segments where the pink party is strong.



Meanwhile, the BRS is striving hard to woo the BJP vote bank in Medak Lok Sabha seat where the fight between Congress and BRS is tough. Leaders said that BRS candidate Venkatarama Reddy and Congress candidate Neelam Madhu were sweating it out to show their political dominance by weakening the BJP in its stronghold areas. Surveys indicate that Congress and BRS are in a tight race in Khammam, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Warangal and Mahbubabad, while BJP and BRS are fighting hard in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad and Zaheerabad to win the elections.

