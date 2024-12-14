SSBs to be set up soon in Nellore

Nellore: In order to uplift the living standards of street vendors, following the directions of State and Central governments, the municipal administration is proposed to establish Small Street Bazars (SSBs) in Nellore city very soon.

According to sources, this concept is already existing abroad. This innovative concept is the brain child of MA&UD Minister P Narayana, who proposed to implement SSBs concept in Nellore city on experiment basis. As part of this initiative, the municipal administration has decided to establish 200 SSBs at Satyanarayana Puram area in the city. Sources say that the government has set up a committee called ‘Town Vending Committee’ (TVC) headed by Nellore Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja for making this programme a success.

Under SSB, people will have all kinds groceries including small tiffin centres at one place. The government will provide infrastructure facilities like solar power connections, parking places and others. People can also have breakfast, lunch and dinner at affordable prices by sitting in container.

This concept will avoid traffic congestion on busy roads in the city following street vendors running shops in the middle of the roads in busy areas like Chinna Bazar, Trunk Road, AC Vegetable Market, Atmakur bus stand, Stonehouse Peta areas in the city.

According to the TVC Chairman and Municipal Commissioner, under SSBs, four shops will be set up in movable containers with solar electrification facility, drinking water, toilets, streetlights and other facilities.

The Commissioner said the government also provides Rs 2 lakh loan to the beneficiaries through Mission of Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas to own the shop in container. He said as per the guidelines the government will issue public notification inviting applications from interested persons to set up SSBs.