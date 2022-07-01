SSC Advanced Supplementary: Divisions on par with regular students

Guntur: The school education department will award divisions to the students who will qualify in SSC advanced supplementary examinations to be held in July -2022, on par with the students who passed SSC public examinations held in April. As a one- time measure in relaxation of Rule-2 of the Compartmental Passes and to mitigate the impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has taken this step. The move will motivate the students to appear for the ASE to be held in July-2022.

Special chief secretary to the government, B Rajasekhar, issued orders to this effect on Thursday. He instructed the director of government examinations to take further action in this regard.

According to the sources in the school education department, over 2 lakh students failed in the SSC public examinations held in April 2022 due to various reasons. To encourage the students who failed in the examinations, the school education department decided to award divisions on par with the regular students who qualified in the April examinations.

It may be noted that following orders of the government, the SSC Board has waived the examinations fees to all the students failed in April -2022 to write SSC ASE- 2022 to be held in July. The government has already issued orders to this effect. The SSC Board has uploaded the SSC advanced supplementary examinations hall tickets.