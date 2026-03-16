SSC exams begin today

Vijayawada: The state Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is set to conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations–2026 for Class 10 students across Andhra Pradesh from Monday. The examinations will continue until April 1 and will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

According to official figures, a total of 6,40,916 students will appear for the examinations this year. Among them, 6,22,074 are regular candidates and 18,642 are private candidates. Of the total number of candidates, 3,28,652 are boys and 3,12,264 are girls. To ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the examinations, the authorities have made elaborate arrangements across the state.

As many as 3,415 examination centres have been established, including 1,522 Category-A centres, 1,271 Category-B centres and 622 Category-C centres. Officials have also identified 210 centres as sensitive and have placed them under strict surveillance using CCTV cameras to prevent malpractice. Director of Government Examinations (DGE) KV Srinivasulu Reddy said that adequate staff and monitoring teams have been deployed to manage the examination process efficiently. A total of 3,415 Chief Superintendents and 3,415 Departmental Officers have been appointed, along with 38,958 invigilators to supervise the examinations, he said.

In addition, he said that around 156 flying squads have been formed to monitor examination centres and prevent any form of malpractice. The state government has also extended support to facilitate students appearing for the examinations, he added. Further, he said the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) would provide free bus travel for all Class 10 students on producing their hall tickets. The police department will coordinate with examination authorities to ensure law and order and provide security at the examination centres, he said. Subsequently, he said the Health Department has arranged special medical teams at all centres to address any emergencies. Authorities have also ensured basic facilities such as drinking water, uninterrupted power supply and other essential amenities at the examination centres, he explained. KV Srinivasulu Reddy advised students to reach their respective examination centres by 8.30 am to avoid last-minute inconvenience and to follow all examination guidelines strictly.