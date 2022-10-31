SSC Paper Leak Case: Chittoor court cancels Narayana's bail

Chittoor: The 9th additional court judge, Chittoor, on Monday cancelled the bail granted to former minister and TDP leader Ponguru Narayana in the case related to leakage of the SSC 10 question papers. He was told by the court to surrender before the Chittoor police by November 30. The court delivered this verdict on the petition filed by Chittoor police seeking cancellation of his bail .

District SP Y Rishanth Reddy said that a case was registered in I Town police station against P Narayana under AP Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997 on April 27 this year. A total of eight people were arrested in this case, out of which two were government teachers and the rest were staff belonging to the Narayana schools.

The Chittoor court in May this year had granted bail to P Narayana in connection with the leak of a Class 10 question paper. Narayana is the founder of the Narayana Group of Educational Institutions which runs over 600 schools and junior colleges in the two Telugu states. The TDP leader was granted bail on May 11 and was asked to submit two personal sureties of Rs1 lakh each for the bail.

He was arrested on a complaint by district educational officer on April 27 which said a question paper of the Telugu subject of the Class 10 examination was being circulated in WhatsApp groups by some unknown persons. A case was registered in Chittoor I Town police station.