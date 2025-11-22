SSC Public Examination from March 16

Mangalagiri: The State Board of Secondary Education has released the timetable for SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations scheduled for March 2026.

The examinations will commence on March 16, 2026 with First Language and conclude on March 30, 2026 with Social Studies. The schedule for the regular students comprises First Language on March 16, Second Language on March 18, English on March 20, Mathematics on March 23, Physical Science on March 25, Biological Science on March 28, and Social Studies on March 30. The maximum marks for Physical Science and Biological Science is 50, while the maximum for the remaining subjects is 100.

The subjects for open candidates are the same as those for regular students. Those with Sanskrit, Arabic, and Persian as their First Language will attend the exam on March 31, and those with them as their Second Language will attend the exam on April 1. For the Composite Language students, the first paper (70 marks) will be held on March 16, and the second paper (30 marks) will be held on March 31.

The vocational students will attend their theory exam on April 1.

The board has cautioned students that the timetable may change in accordance with the Government Holidays List 2026. It announced that the performance of the candidates who answer the wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled, and the students will be held responsible for demanding/answering the wrong question papers.