SSC results revaluation to be completed by June 1

Vijayawada: The State Education department on Wednesday issued a statement regarding the alleged errors in the recounting process of the SSC March 2025 examinations.

The statement released by Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy, Director, Government Examinations Department, explained that the education department has announced that so far, the department has received 64,251 applications for reverification and 2,112 applications for re-counting. All these applications are being reviewed on priority basis and the entire process will be completed by June 1. Preliminary investigation has revealed that these errors occurred due to the omission of one or more rows in the four-row marks entry method followed during the evaluation process.

Students, who were unable to apply for admission into IIIT due to issues related to re-counting, will be allowed to submit their applications to IIIT on June 2 and 3, 2025, along with the revised mark memos.

The department is taking this matter seriously and disciplinary action is being initiated against the Assistant Examiners and Special Assistants found responsible for such errors.