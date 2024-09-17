SSCI reaches a milestone with 50,000 corneal transplants

Visakhapatnam: The Shantilal Shanghvi Cornea Institute at the LVPEI achieved the distinction of performing the highest number of corneal transplants as it performed over 50,000 corneal transplants in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since its inception in 1987.

This achievement was made possible by the diligent team of doctors and the extended team, cornea donor families. The Shantilal Shanghvi Cornea Institute (SSCI) was the first of the Institutes of Excellence envisaged as a global resource centre and works to impact all the key causes and forms of corneal impairment and blindness in the world.

Founding chairman Dr Gullapalli N Rao mentioned, “This has been a journey of several twists and turns, with learnings at every turn.

The team worked tirelessly over the years to achieve this milestone.” Sharing the mission of the institute, Pravin Vaddavalli, director of the Shantilal Shanghvi Cornea Institute, said, “The focus of the SSCI will be to continue making appropriate treatment available for eye problems resulting from corneal diseases.”