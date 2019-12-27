ST Commission chief Nandakumar Sai worships Goddess Durga in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: National ST Commission Chairman Nandakumar Sai visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devastanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Friday. He offered prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga on his visit.

The Temple Executive Officer, MV Suresh Babu welcomed the chairman with temple protocol. Devasthanam Vedapandits gave Veda Aashirvachanam to him on the occasion. Later, the EO gave the goddess' portrait and Prasadam to him.