ST Commission will be set up to protect rights of tribal people: Minister Mekathoti Sucharita

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that the state government will set up ST Commission to protect rights of tribal people. Along with Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, she distributed Recognition of Forest Rights documents at a programme held here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said the government will distribute RoFR to 1,11,479 tribal people (2,00,203 acres of land) and added that every beneficiary will get two acres of land.

The government will conduct a survey through the digitalization and set up boundaries. Steps have been taken to empower the tribal people and recalled that the government had implemented the welfare schemes for tribal people at a cost of Rs 2,872 crore. Those who received RoFR document thanked her.

Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, MLA Namburu Sankara Rao, Madhya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman V Lakshamana Reddy were among those participated.