St Theresa college celebrates Human Rights Day

Eluru: Ch SD St Theresa’s College for Women (A) here organised a guest lecture by Sr Jessy Kurian, Supreme Court lawyer on the occasion of Human Rights Day on Monday.

She delivered an insightful guest lecture on ‘Women and Human Rights’.

The event underscores the college’s commitment to fostering awareness and advocacy for human rights, with a particular focus on women’s rights.

Her lecture focused on case studies related to women aged 18 years and above, highlighting the challenges they face and the legal frameworks that protect their rights.

The event raised awareness about the importance of human rights and empowering young women to stand up for their rights and the rights of others.