‘Stall in Mall’ exhibition inaugurated

Vijayawada: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Deputy General Manager (DGM) MM Behra said that ‘Stall in Mall’ initiative aims to provide better marketing opportunities for products made by Self-Help Group (SHG) women and rural artisans, while also enhancing their employment prospects.

The exhibition, organised at PVP Mall by Nestham, a voluntary organisation with NABARD’s financial assistance, will continue till January 9. The exhibition features a wide range of handloom fabrics, Kalamkari prints, Kondapalli Toys, jute bags, pearl garlands, and other handicrafts.

Inaugurating the exhibition on Friday, MM Behra said that artisans from Andhra Pradesh, as well as neighbouring States such as Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, are showcasing their handmade products. He urged the public to support the self-help groups and rural craftsmen by purchasing their products, thereby contributing to women’s economic empowerment and rural development.

He noted that ‘Stall in Mall’ provides rural producers access to urban consumers’ tastes and preferences, helping them improve product quality and earn better returns. The initiative also aims to preserve traditional crafts and pass them on to future generations, he said. Behra said that such programmes have previously received good public response and helped artisans secure sustainable livelihoods.

Nestham CEO V Suresh said similar exhibitions are being organised in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, each running for 90 days. Artisans are allotted 15-day slots to display and sell their creations directly to customers at affordable prices, eliminating middlemen and ensuring higher profits for them.

NABARD Assistant Manager Kallesh, staff of Nestham, artisans, and local shoppers participated in the inaugural programme.