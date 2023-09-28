Standoff over Yuvagalam Padayatra

The standoff continues over TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra. Yuvagalam will not resume on Friday as announced by Lokesh recently. In a teleconference held from Delhi on September 24 with the party leaders, Lokesh said that he would start the Yuvagalam padayatra from the same place in another week. Accordingly, preparations were made for the resumption of the Yuvagalam Padayatra from Podalada of Konaseema district on the 29th.

The TDP leaders also said that they have given applications to the police department seeking permissions. However, according to the latest information received, the Yuvagalam padayatra is not restarting on Friday. This decision was taken in the context of crucial arguments on the quash petition of the skill development case in the Supreme Court on October 3.

The TDP has officially announced that it is postponing the Yuvagalam padayatra that was supposed to start on Friday. Lokesh agreed to the TDP main leaders' request to postpone the resumption of the padayatra.