Live
- Nikki Sharma: Acting is my passion, but singing is a part of my soul
- AP govt. files caveat petition in Supreme Court in Chandrababu arrest case
- YS Jagan to visit Vijayawada tomorrow to disburse YSR Vahana Mitra scheme
- Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta come together for comedy film
- Rahul now visits furniture market in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, interacts with workers
- Asian Paints' Non-Executive Director Ashwin Dani passes away
- Standoff over Yuvagalam Padayatra
- CDIL unveils new EV semiconductor packaging line in India, to make 600 mn units annually
- TN govt department to conduct survey of Puthirai Vannar community
- MS Swaminathan Research Foundation made a difference to the lives of over 600,000 farm families
Just In
Standoff over Yuvagalam Padayatra
The standoff continues over TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra.
The standoff continues over TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra. Yuvagalam will not resume on Friday as announced by Lokesh recently. In a teleconference held from Delhi on September 24 with the party leaders, Lokesh said that he would start the Yuvagalam padayatra from the same place in another week. Accordingly, preparations were made for the resumption of the Yuvagalam Padayatra from Podalada of Konaseema district on the 29th.
The TDP leaders also said that they have given applications to the police department seeking permissions. However, according to the latest information received, the Yuvagalam padayatra is not restarting on Friday. This decision was taken in the context of crucial arguments on the quash petition of the skill development case in the Supreme Court on October 3.
The TDP has officially announced that it is postponing the Yuvagalam padayatra that was supposed to start on Friday. Lokesh agreed to the TDP main leaders' request to postpone the resumption of the padayatra.