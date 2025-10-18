Star hotels’ assn proposes consulate hub at Rushikonda

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA) has welcomed the state government’s initiative to redevelop the Rushikonda Tourism Complex in Visakhapatnam, describing it as a landmark step toward building a sustainable and globally competitive tourism destination.

In a letter to chief executive officer of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority Amrapali Kata, president of ASHA R V Swamy expressed appreciation to the government and APTDC for their vision and reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate in realising the government’s goals of tourism growth, hospitality excellence, and job creation.

He also submitted a set of recommendations aimed at maximising the potential of the redeveloped Rushikonda project and the adjoining land.

Key recommendations include establishment of an international consulate hub with setting up UAE, U.S., and Singapore Consulates in Visakhapatnam. He cited the large presence of Andhra-origin communities in these countries.

The proposal seeks to strengthen NRI welfare services, boost business and tourism travel, and position Visakhapatnam as a strategic diplomatic and economic hub. It noted that Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh currently lack a U.S. Consulate, giving Visakhapatnam a strong case for consideration.

ASHA recommended inviting leading national and international hotel brands to manage and operate the complex under transparent long-term leasing models. This would ensure steady revenue for the state while creating local employment opportunities and maintaining high operational standards.

The association suggested developing Rushikonda into a world-class beach resort and convention destination, featuring banquet halls, wedding venues, beachfront dining, and water sports facilities.

ASHA also proposed branding Visakhapatnam as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination, leveraging its coastal charm and emerging infrastructure.

To highlight state’s heritage, ASHA recommended dedicating spaces for regional cuisine food courts, crafthaats, tribal art, and cultural performances. The association also proposed hosting beach festivals, international food fairs, and music events to enhance the cultural vibrancy of the destination.

According to ASHA, the proposed model would boost both domestic and international tourist arrivals, create sustainable, year-round employment opportunities, position Visakhapatnam as India’s premier beach and convention capital, ensure long-term asset sustainability through professional hospitality management.

ASHA further conveyed that it and its member-hotels are ready to collaborate with APTDC through working groups, concept development, and operational partnerships to transform Rushikonda into a global tourism icon.

The association has requested an opportunity to present its detailed proposal during the consultation meeting scheduled for October 17 with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority.